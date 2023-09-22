China’s Xi calls on West to ease Syria sanctions in rare talks with Assad

The meeting between Xi, Assad boosted the Syrian leader's campaign to return to the global stage while allowing China to advance its interests Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the West to ease sanctions against Syria and offered Beijing’s help in rebuilding the war-ravaged country during rare Friday talks with long-ostracized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Their meeting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou boosted Assad’s campaign to return to the global stage while allowing China to advance its strategic interests in the Middle East.

"China opposes interference by external forces in Syria's internal affairs... and urges all relevant countries to lift illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria," said a readout of the talks published by Chinese state media.

Xi also told Assad that China would help Syria rebuild its ruined economy and counter domestic unrest by upgrading ties to a "strategic partnership.” Syria joined China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2022 and was welcomed back into the Arab League earlier this year.

Western sanctions on Syria have been steadily tightened since the civil war that began in 2011 with a crackdown on protests, going on to kill hundreds of thousands of people and displace millions. Assad's government – backed by Russia and Iran – now controls most Syrian territory and has re-established ties in recent years with Arab neighbors that once backed his opponents.

But Damascus desperately needs foreign investment for its infrastructure and industry. Its dire economic situation has also triggered protests in southern Syria in which crowds have called for Assad’s removal.

Beijing has stepped up its diplomatic engagement with the Middle East in recent years, and in March helped broker a surprise deal between long-standing regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to end their seven-year diplomatic rift.