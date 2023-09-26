At least 25 dead in eastern Syria following clashes with Kurdish-led forces

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accuse fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government of crossing into the area under cover of a bombardment

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) clashed with fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, leaving 25 people dead in two days, in eastern Syria.

The Washington-backed SDF said they had "driven out the regime gunmen who had infiltrated the Dheiban area" of Deir Ezzor province, as quoted by AFP.

Clashes erupted when pro-government fighters crossed the Euphrates river, which separates pro-government forces in southwestern Deir Ezzor from the SDF in the northeast, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

SOHR detailed the casualties as 21 dead from Damascus loyalists and three from SDF fighters, saying a civilian woman was also killed.

While the SDF accused the regime loyalists of crossing the Euphrates "under cover of an indiscriminate bombardment" of its positions.

AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand guard at Al Naeem Square, in Raqqa, Syria.

Earlier this month, the same area saw 10 days of clashes between the SDF and armed Arab tribesmen in which 90 people were killed, which erupted after the arrest of a local Arab military commander who had previously been an ally to the Kurdish-led forces.

The SDF said at the time that it had driven out the detained commander's supporters among the area's tribes, and insisted the dispute was an entirely local one and not the result of any wider rift between its Kurdish-dominated forces and the Arab communities which form a majority in some areas under its control.

According to SOHR, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, some of the Arab fighters who fled to government-held territory after the clashes earlier this month took part in this week's fresh assaults.

The SDF was Washington's main Syrian ally in its fightback against the Islamic State, which had its Syrian stronghold defeated on the left bank of the Euphrates in 2019. The Kurdish-led forces continue to enjoy U.S. support.