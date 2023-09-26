France warns Lebanese financial aid in jeopardy due to presidential deadlock

Jean-Yves Le Drian, special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, has called upon Lebanese factions to explore alternatives for selecting a new president

France issued a stern warning to Lebanon on Tuesday regarding its prolonged presidential deadlock, emphasizing that financial aid from France and its allies may be in jeopardy as patience wanes after nearly a year of political impasse.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, has called upon Lebanese factions to explore alternative avenues for selecting a new president, asserting that the Lebanese state itself is now at risk.

In an interview with AFP, Le Drian, a former foreign minister, expressed growing frustration at the situation in Beirut.

Lebanon has been without a president for nearly a year, following the expiration of Michel Aoun's term as head of state. Despite an unprecedented economic crisis, Lebanon's feuding factions have repeatedly failed to elect a new leader in parliament.

Two candidates have been proposed, with Sleiman Frangieh representing the pro-Hezbollah faction and economist Jihad Azour representing their opponents. However, Le Drian believes that neither candidate stands a chance of breaking the deadlock.

"Neither side can prevail. Neither solution can work," Le Drian stated. He urged political actors to resolve the crisis for the sake of the Lebanese people and to seek a compromise through an alternative approach, referred to as a "third way."

Attila Kisbenedek / AFP French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian addresses a press conference in Budapest on September 10, 2021,

Lebanon's president is elected by parliament, where neither side holds a majority. Moreover, Lebanon's political landscape mandates that the president be Christian, the prime minister be Sunni Muslim, and the speaker be Shiite Muslim.

Parliament has attempted to elect a president 12 times over the past year without success.

Frustrated with the Lebanese government's inability to address the crisis, France and its allies, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, have signaled their diminishing patience.

GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at Beirut International airport on August 31, 2020.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week, representatives from these five countries expressed unity and irritation over the ongoing political stalemate.

The representatives questioned the sustainability of their financial aid to Lebanon as its political leaders seemingly engage in irresponsible behavior, Le Drian emphasized.