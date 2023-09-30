Security forces deployed in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp

This step has raised expectations that a ceasefire, in place for nearly two weeks, can be maintained

A significant development unfolded on Friday as Palestinian security forces were deployed to a school complex within Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, located in the southern part of the country.

These security forces replaced the armed individuals who had occupied the premises since violent clashes erupted at the end of July, resulting in more than 30 fatalities.

This step has raised expectations that a ceasefire, in place for nearly two weeks, can be maintained , situated near the port city of Sidon. On September 14, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah group, along with two militant Islamist factions, Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim, agreed to halt hostilities.

The complex houses eight schools, and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, had urged armed individuals from various factions who had taken refuge around the compound to vacate the area before the upcoming school year, scheduled to commence in early October.

In the afternoon, a security force comprised of 55 fighters, considered neutral in the recent clashes and representing factions such as Hamas, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Asbat al-Ansar, reclaimed the severely damaged complex. Many school walls bore the scars of bullets and rockets.

(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Fighters from the Palestinian Fatah group take position during clashes with Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

The outbreak of violence at the end of July was triggered by Fatah's accusation that Islamic groups were responsible for the assassination of a senior Fatah military official, Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi.

This accusation ignited violent street clashes. While several ceasefires were brokered, all of them eventually faltered. The responsible groups have yet to surrender the individuals accused of al-Armoushi's killing.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP A picture shows bullet-ridden buildings at the Ain el-Helweh camp in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Sidon, following the latest flare-up in the camp for Palestinian refugees

The most recent ceasefire agreement, established on September 14, followed clashes that resulted in a minimum of 18 fatalities and more than 100 injuries. An earlier wave of violence during the summer claimed the lives of 13 individuals.

Since the onset of hostilities in late July, at least 4,000 people have been compelled to flee their homes within the camp. Many of them have sought refuge in UNRWA facilities.