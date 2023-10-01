One of the terrorists was killed while the other blew himself up, the minister said

A terrorist attack took place near Turkey's parliament in Ankara on Sunday morning, leaving two police officers injured, the country's interior ministry said.

According to the Turkish interior minister, two suicide bombers attacked a building near Turkey's parliament. One of the terrorists was killed while the other blew himself up, the minister said.

"Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," the ministry said.

According to local reports, the two attackers tried to enter the Turkish Interior Ministry, one using a rifle, who got into a gunfight with security forces, while the second attacker exploded himself.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters that the attackers hijacked a vehicle before carrying out the attack, killing its driver in Kayseri, a city over 161 miles southeast of Ankara.

The Ankara police headquarters said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was carrying out "controlled explosions" of "suspicious packages" to prevent other explosions.

The Ankara prosecutor's office said it was opening an investigation and banned access to the area.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.