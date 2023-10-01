Turkey 'no longer expects anything' from EU, irate Erdogan says hours after Ankara bombing

'The villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that his country "no longer expects anything from the European Union, which has kept us waiting at its door for 40 years."

The heated address came shortly after two attackers detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara, in an assault that left both of them dead and two police officers wounded.

The bomb on Ataturk Boulevard was the first in Ankara since 2016, when a spate of deadly attacks gripped the country. Video afterward showed a Renault cargo vehicle parked there, windows shattered and doors open, amid debris and surrounded by soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and armoured vehicles.

Erdogan said Sunday that "terrorists" will never achieve their aims. "The villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them," Erdogan told the parliament.

"We have kept all the promises we have made to the EU but they have kept almost none of theirs," he said before an inaugural session of parliament, which reopened as planned. The president added that he would not "tolerate any new demands or conditions on the accession process" for his country to join the bloc.