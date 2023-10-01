Turkey's Kurdish PKK claim responsibility for Ankara blast

'A sacrificial action was carried out against the Turkish Interior Ministry by a team from our Immortal Brigade,' the PKK said

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday that injured two people.

"A sacrificial action was carried out against the Turkish Interior Ministry by a team from our Immortal Brigade," the PKK told the ANF news agency, which is close to the Kurdish movement.

The blast killed one of the terrorists and authorities "neutralised", or killed, the other, the interior minister said of the incident that rattled a central district that is home to ministerial buildings and nearby parliament.

In a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session hours later, President Tayyip Erdogan said "those who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their goals and never will."