The blaze reportedly broke out at the Directorate of Security, before dawn, in the major Egyptian port city of Ismailia on the Suez Canal

A fire erupted on Monday morning at the premises of a police building, quickly engulfing the large building in the Egyptian city of Ismailia that is on the Suez Canal.

All hospitals in the area were placed on alert for possible victims, with 25 injured reported so far, according to AFP, adding that the building is usually manned by military personnel at all hours of the day and night.

The fire, whose origin was not immediately known, broke out at the headquarters of the Directorate of Security before dawn, and images posted online show huge flames devouring the many floors of the imposing stone building.

Unverified images circulating on social media show flames tearing through several floors of the building. State media and authorities have not yet made any official statement on the blaze.

Deadly fires are a common hazard in Egypt, where many buildings are dilapidated and poorly maintained. In August 2022, a fire caused by a short circuit killed 41 worshippers in a Cairo Coptic church, prompting calls to improve the country's infrastructure and the response time of the fire brigade.

In June 2023, a motor-powered boat caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea resulting in the death of three British tourists. A preliminary investigation at the time suggested a short circuit sparked the blaze in the engine room, 12 other tourists and 14 crew were rescued.