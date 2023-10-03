Hezbollah's Nasrallah slams countries normalizing relations with Israel

'Any country that signs a normalization agreement must be condemned and its actions denounced' says the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group

Hezbollah terror group leader Hassan Nasrallah asserted that any country normalizing relations with Israel "must be condemned,” during a televised speech on Monday evening.

The Iranian-backed terror group alluded to ongoing negotiations between Jerusalem and Riyadh, through Washington, to establish official bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as the wider Abraham Accords signed in 2020.

"The Arab world (Ummah) needs to take responsibility for the Palestinian people. The Arab world must not abandon the Palestinians. The Zionists must hear the roars of the Muslim world," Nasrallah called on his adherents.

“Instead, we're seeing progress towards normalization. Any country that signs a normalization agreement must be condemned and its actions denounced. It is a very dangerous step and a stab (in the back) of the Palestinian people, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and an abandonment of Palestine,” the terrorist-designated organization leader added.

He went on to speak of tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, and the intervention of international mediators on this issue. In particular, he asserted that a "delineation of land borders" was erroneous, given that the borders "were defined a long time ago.”

"We have the same right to water as to land, and we won't compromise on that. The resistance supports the Lebanese state in every step that contributes to liberating the land,” Nasrallah said in regards to the border issue and Lebanon's difficulties in electing a president.

Finally, the head of the Shiite terrorist organization referred to the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, declaring that Syria and Egypt had succeeded "in suffocating Israel, to the point that Prime Minister Golda Meir almost used nuclear weapons.”