Turkey says Ankara attackers trained in Syria, warns of retaliation

Turkey has announced that two suspected Kurdish militants, who launched an attack in Ankara over the weekend, were trained in Syria.

In response to the attack, the Turkish government is now considering extending its military operations against Kurdish targets in both Syria and Iraq.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan disclosed that Turkey had evidence indicating that the two assailants responsible for the weekend attack had received training in Syria. This revelation has prompted Turkey to assert its right to conduct strikes against a wider range of Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq as a retaliatory measure for the assault that took place on Sunday.

During the incident, Turkish police engaged with the attackers, resulting in the death of one of them. The other assailant died in what appears to be a suicide explosion near Turkey's interior ministry. Two police officers were injured in the attack.

Minister Fidan said in televised remarks, "Based on our security forces' investigations, it has been established that the two terrorists originated from Syria and underwent training there."

He further stated, "Henceforth, all critical infrastructure, major installations, and energy facilities associated with armed Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria will be legitimate targets for our security forces."

Adem Altan/AFP Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, on October 1, 2023.

The responsibility for Sunday's attack in Ankara was claimed by a faction of the Kurdish PKK militia, an organization designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies. This incident marked the first attack in Ankara since 2016, prompting Turkey to launch airstrikes against PKK targets in Iraq shortly afterward.

Foreign Minister Fidan's statements suggest that Turkey is contemplating expanding its air operations to encompass Syria, where Kurdish factions have established semi-autonomous regions in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

Adem Altan/AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the opening of the 28th Term of the Turkish National Assembly in Ankara, on October 1, 2023.

The United States has supported the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which essentially functions as the Kurdish military force in the area. Nevertheless, Turkey sees the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the dominant force within the SDF, as an extension of the PKK.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently conveyed threats to broaden military actions against the YPG in Syria.