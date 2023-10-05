An initial report stated at least 7 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded, following a ceremony that was attended by Syria's Defense Minister

A drone strike targeting a military college in Homs province, Syria, resulted in a significant number of casualties, according to Syrian state TV on Thursday.

An initial report stated that at least 7 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded. Later the casualty count was raised to 54 dead and 125 injured.

The casualties are suspected to be army officers, after drone airstrikes attacked a graduation ceremony at the military school in Homs.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by commanders of the Syrian army and the Syrian Defense Minister, but source later told Sputnik that the high-ranking official had already left the campus of the College of Military Sciences in Homs at the time of the attack.

The source clarified that the Defense Minister had attended the ceremony but immediately left the Military College after the ceremony ended, and that the terrorist attack took place 21 minutes afterwards.

The explosion occurred while the graduating students were taking memorial photos with their families on the occasion of graduation, causing injuries among civilians, including children, according to the Sputnik source.

"Continuing their criminal approach and persistently shedding Syrian blood, armed terrorist organizations, backed by well-known international parties, targeted the graduation ceremony of military college officer students in Homs this afternoon," Syria's General Command confirmed the attack with a statement.

"These terrorists launched attacks with explosive ammunition immediately after the ceremony concluded, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives, including civilians and military personnel. Dozens of individuals, including women and children from the invited families, suffered injuries, with some in critical condition. Additionally, a number of college students who participated in the graduation were affected," it added.

This is a developing story