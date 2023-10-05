Alleged Turkish drone gets shot down by F-16 near U.S. forces in Syria

While a Turkey defense official denies it was their armed forces' drone, American officials say the UAV was armed and flying unsafely

A drone was shot by U.S.-led forces in northern Syria on Thursday, with conflicting reports of responsibility on either side.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights first reported that the U.S.-led forces in northern Syria shot down a Turkish drone near a coalition base, and confirmed by a Reuters source.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709967442636583119 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, a Turkish defense ministry official told Reuters that the drone did not belong to Turkey’s armed forces, without saying to whom it belonged.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that U.S. officials informed the news agency that the American military shot a Turkish drone that was armed, and “more than a dozen” calls were made to Turkish military officials to avoid the situation.

Adem Altan/AFP A Turkish Anka Drone in Ankara, Turkey.

Calls made to Turkey reportedly were to inform that U.S. forces were on the ground in the area and would engage in self-defense if the armed drone remained there, which was also said to be flying in an “unsafe” and “unsynchronized” manner.

The officials spoke to AP, on condition of anonymity before an announcement, highlighting the unusual incident since the U.S. and Turkish militaries normally work closely to coordinate air maneuvers as NATO allies.

Turkish airstrikes have hit Kurdish targets in northeastern Syria, killing at least 9, following threats of retaliation for a recent bomb attack in Ankara.

Turkey announced that the Ankara attack suspects were Kurdish militants, who were trained in Syria, and the Turkish government said it would assert its right to conduct strikes against a wider range of targets.