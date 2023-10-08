Shooting attack in Egypt kills at least three, including two Israelis

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the information, as a video circulates on social media, suggesting an Egyptian policeman killed tourists

Multiple Israelis were reportedly killed in at least two locations in Egypt on Sunday, according to Egyptian and Israeli media.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) confirmed two Israelis and an Egyptian tour guide were killed by a local, saying authorities were working on the incident.

According to some reports, it was an Egyptian police officer that opened fire on a bus with Israeli tourists. While another tourist hotspot was the scene of another shooting attack. It is not clear which incident the MFA confirmed.

The exact locations were still being speculated, with some reports coming from Alexandria and others in Sinai near Nueba.

Israeli travelers on board the bus reportedly contacted the MFA, saying that they had been targeted by gunfire.

At the same time, there was an ongoing war in Israel that erupted on Saturday, in which the Hamas terror group led a brutal onslaught. The multi-front assault was carried out by air, land and sea. Israeli security forces were still fighting to retake southern communities that were overtaken by the Palestinian terrorists.