U.S. defense chief asked Israel not to preemptively strike Hezbollah - report

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly offered aerial support for the Israeli army, if the Lebanese terrorist organization were to carry out an attack

When U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Israel last week, he reportedly wanted to ensure that the Israeli military would not launch a preemptive attack against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, according to Ynet.

The Israeli news channel reported that Austin offered, in return for Israel holding back, that the U.S. would bring American pilots and aerial support into the war, but only if Hezbollah attacked first.

This would be in addition to the current deterrent force of two aircraft carrier strike groups (CSGs) that have been stationed in the Mediterranean, close to the coast of Lebanon.

There's been no explicit American comment on the Hezbollah attacks on Sunday, which resulted in the death of an Arab-Israeli civilian and an IDF officer, as well as at least two other soldiers in previous incidents since the eruption of the war.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Tel Aviv, October 13, 2023.

With that being said, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Israel on Monday, for a second time since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, after visiting many other Middle Eastern nations over the weekend, which included trips to Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

During visits last week to Israel, Austin and Blinken also reportedly pointed out that the United States would find it difficult to support an Israeli ground operation in Gaza, if it involved considerable damage to civilians and have a potential risk to Egyptian sovereignty, according to Ynet, citing Washington’s stance on not alienating pro-American Arab regimes.

"The United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," Austin had said in a public statement at the time.

“The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” the secretary of defense added.