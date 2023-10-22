Syria: Damascus and Aleppo airports targeted by strikes attributed to Israel

The Syrian airports were reportedly damaged due to a real fear that advanced weapons and enemy forces would arrive from Iran and Iraq

Airstrikes damaged the runways of at least two airports in Syria, as well reports of one dead and another wounded, according to local media, who attributed the strikes to Israel.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, a media channel affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, reported that Aleppo airport was hit by four missiles, and a civilian worker was killed and another wounded at the Damascus airport.

A military source quoted by the official Syrian news agency SANA said that material damage to the airports' runways had put them out of action, adding that Israel "simultaneously attacked the airports in Damascus and Aleppo.”

The airstrikes were the most extensive attributed to the Israeli Air Force since the beginning of the war. It included more munitions than what was dropped on 100 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, between Saturday and Sunday, according to Ynet.

The Israeli report also indicated that the runways at several airports throughout Syria were damaged due to a real fear that advanced weapons and enemy forces would arrive from Iran and Iraq via Lebanon and Syria.

This is the second time since the start of the war that Israel attacked both airports simultaneously. Ten days ago, the Syrian radio station Sham FM had reported that the first attack had been carried out on several sites in Syria due to the movement of advanced weapons to Lebanon.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organization identified with the Syrian opposition, had reported that both airports had been taken out of service and there were no casualties in the attack.