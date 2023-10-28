Erdogan ramps up anti-Israeli rhetoric at mass Istanbul hate fest

The Islamist leader spoke at a massive pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul that he said had drawn a crowd of 1.5 million

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called Western powers "the main culprit" behind the Israeli army's "massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza. The leader spoke at a massive pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul that he said had drawn a crowd of 1.5 million.

Erdogan added that Israel was "behaving like a war criminal."

The Islamist leader has been a leading international supporter of Palestinian terrorism during his two-decade rule.

He took a more cautious line in the first days after Hamas jihadists staged a surprise attack on October 7 during which they seized more than 220 hostages and butchered over 1,400 Israelis.

But he has become much more vocal as the reported death toll from Israel's military response has grown.