First wounded Palestinians arrive in Egypt via Rafah crossing, foreigners expected

About 70 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid started to enter the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian crossing

Egyptian ambulances on Wednesday entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing to transport dozens of wounded to Egypt to receive medical treatment. The Hamas-run crossing authority said it would also allow 500 foreign passport holders to leave.

Egypt's Ministry of Health confirmed to CNN that the first wounded Palestinians arrived in the country. Over 80 severely wounded Palestinians are expected in Egypt.

In addition, about 70 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid started to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, after agreements were reached for an increased flow of essential supplies into the Strip.

Qatar mediated an agreement between Egypt, Hamas and Israel, in coordination with Washington, to open the Rafah border crossing today and to allow holders of foreign passports and some seriously injured people to leave Gaza, according to Reuters.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday, in which the two reportedly agreed that 100 aid trucks would enter the Gaza Strip daily.

Fearing supplies entering Gaza could be diverted to Hamas, or that aid shipments could conceal arms or other supplies, Israel's security personnel carry out stringent inspections.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) on Monday reported that 144 trucks have reached Gaza since the start of the war, but aid agencies say water, food and medication still remain in short supply in the area.

As for humanitarian efforts to release hostages, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin dispatched his foreign minister for an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday, as talks push forward, but over three weeks after the start of the conflict, only four hostages have been set free, and one rescued during Israel’s ground operation into the Gaza Strip.