Syria claims to intercept several Israeli missiles over Damascus area

Despite the Syrian air defense intercepting some of the missiles, opposition media say a road leading to the airport and Hezbollah sites were hit

Israel carried out an airstrike in the Damascus area overnight, causing “material damage," according to Syrian state media.

The Syrian air defense systems intercepted most of the separately reported 8 Israeli missiles launched from over the Golan Heights area, SANA reported.

"At around 02:25 am (0025 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus," state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

Opposition media, however, said the airstrikes hit a road leading to the Damascus international airport, which is still out of commission following a previous airstrike, as well as areas where Hezbollah has headquarters and military sites.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) group added that ambulances rushed to the scene. The Israel Defense Forces did not comment.