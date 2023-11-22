Hezbollah to adhere to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal - Arab report

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had also reportedly turned to the UN Security Council, warning of regional war if the Lebanese terror group was not disarmed

A ceasefire deal recently approved by the Israeli government that would see the release of hostages from Hamas will also apply as a truce on the northern border with Lebanon, according to a Lebanese report in Nidaa al-Watan.

"Hezbollah will adhere to the ceasefire on the condition that Israel does too," the report announced on Wednesday morning, following a meeting between the leaders of the Lebanese and Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had met in Beirut with a delegation of top Hamas officials headed by Khalil Al-Hayya, the terror group’s deputy leader in Gaza, and Osama Hamdan. The sides discussed their coordination and the developments "on all resistance fronts, especially in Gaza."

The Nidaa al-Watan report added that the decision was reached following discussions between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah, with an aim of allowing locals in southern Lebanon to harvest their crops along the border.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had also reportedly turned to the UN Security Council, warning of regional war if the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah was not disarmed as stipulated in resolution 1701.

“For the good of regional stability and to avoid further escalation, the next session of the UN Security Council must adopt a totally different approach in order to end the dangerous violations by Hezbollah and other terrorist groups on the border,” Cohen wrote to the Security Council, as quoted by the Israeli Channel 12 News.