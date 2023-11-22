Pro-Iranian militia targets were hit by Israeli airstrike near Damascus - report

A military source tells Syrian state media that two missiles were fired from Israel, one of which was shot down by Syria's air defense system

Pro-Iranian militia targets in the Saida Zaynab area of Syria's capital region Damascus were hit by an Israeli airstrike, according to a Syrian media report on Wednesday afternoon.

"At approximately 14:10 this afternoon, Israel carried out an airstrike with two missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," Syrian state media quoted a military source.

"Our air defense forces responded to the aggression and shot down one of the missiles, causing material damage," the military source added.