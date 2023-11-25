Syrian army attack kills 9 civilians in northwestern rebel area - report

Amid clashes in the Idlib province's mountainous area, Al-Qaeda's former Syria branch reportedly attacked regime-controlled territory after the deadly strike

Syria's army on Saturday killed nine civilians, including six children, during bombardments in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

"Ground bombardment by regime forces" struck the the group of civilians "while they were picking olives in the village of Qoqfin," in Idlib province's mountainous Jabal al-Zawiya area, the SOHR said in a report.

The Britain-based monitor, SOHR, added that nine civilians "including a woman and six children" were killed and others wounded, some in serious condition.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Al-Qaeda's former Syria branch, controls swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces. It is considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the United States and United Nations.

Bombardments and clashes were ongoing in the area before the civilians were hit on Saturday, the SOHR said, while HTS attacked nearby regime-controlled territory heavily after the fatal strike.

Syria has seen an uptick of fighting, with Russian and U.S. airstrikes also taking place against various opposing groups in the region. Israel, too, has reportedly struck Iran-backed groups.