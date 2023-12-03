Pressure mounts for Lebanon to withdraw Hezbollah from border with Israel - report

Several Arab countries, including UAE, along with the U.S. and France, are reportedly in talks to strengthen the Lebanese government to deescalate the region

Behind-the-scenes talks are taking place between several countries in order to keep Hezbollah away from the Israel-Lebanon border, according to the Israeli Channel N12, as tensions are high with repeated attacks initiated by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

On Sunday morning, tensions started with an anti-tank missile being launched from Lebanese territory toward Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with artillery fire toward targets in Lebanon.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

The United States, France and several Arab countries are involved in the talks which reportedly set out a framework of key points for Lebanon, including the withdrawal of Hezbollah to north of the Litani River; Integration of an international force in the Shebaa Farms, Mount Dov area north of the Ghajar village; An agreement for the nomination of a new Lebanese president and the appointment of a new head of the country’s army.

The withdrawal of the terrorist organization Hezbollah from the border, as stipulated in the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006, has never been achieved.

A new proposal, in light of rising regional tensions, has been suggested before by the United Arab Emirates. Yet, it had not seen any significant development until the latest reports resurfaced. It is not certain, however, that Israel will accept the proposal unreservedly.

The Lebanese government could accept what’s been called a "lighter Resolution 1701" to rein in Hezbollah, in return for international funding. The terrorist group would reportedly move its Radwan commando forces beyond the Litani River, as well as agreeing to not rebuild observation towers and other military positions destroyed by IDF near the border. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant reportedly also demanded the resumption of Israeli Air Force flights in Lebanese airspace near the border.

ANWAR AMRO / AFP Lebanese Hezbollah fighters take part in cross-border raids, part of large-scale military exercise, in Aaramta bordering Israel.

Although Israel recognizes that this agreement could be violated by Hezbollah in the months or years to come, it would nevertheless offer an opportunity for residents of northern Israeli communities to return to their homes.