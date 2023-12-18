Top Hamas leaders met in Turkey to discuss next steps of war

Among the top echelon of the Palestinian terrorist organization were former chairman Khaled Mashal and current deputy chairman Saleh al-Arouri

Leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas met in Turkey last week, among the top echelon were former chairman Khaled Mashal and current deputy chairman Saleh al-Arouri, the Israeli channel Kan reported on Sunday night.

According to the report, Turkey hosted and sponsored the summit of Hamas leaders, deeming the high-level meeting safe enough to be held on Turkish territory. Mashal’s main residence has been in Doha, Qatar, and al-Arouri has resided in Beirut, Lebanon.

The purpose of the meeting was reportedly to coordinate the group’s positions on the continuation of the war, both in the Gaza and Lebanese fronts, as well as the possibility of negotiating a new ceasefire deal to release hostages in exchange for terrorist prisoners in Israel.

In order to avoid the risk of interception by Israeli intelligence services, the Hamas leadership preferred to hold the meeting in person, rather than using a videoconference or encrypted telephone call.

Kayhan Ozer (Turkish Prime Minister Press Office/AFP/File) Hamas leader Khaled Mashal (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The choice of Turkey has further indicated the strengthening ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas since the October 7 massacres. This is in contrast to the Israeli threat to eliminate the terrorist organization’s leaders “wherever they are.”

Erdogan reacted to comments, saying "They don't know Turks or Turkey. They will pay a heavy price if they try.”

Turkish-Israeli relations have soured on the surface ever since October 7, with Ankara publicly siding with the Palestinian terrorist organization, though Turkey had previously kicked out the Hamas deputy chairman al-Arouri who had been residing in the country.