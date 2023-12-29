Turkey says it arrested 32 suspected ISIS terrorists planning attacks against synagogues, churches

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police detained 304 suspects in 32 cities allegedly affiliated with the group

Turkish security forces have detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Islamic State jihadists who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, security sources said on Friday.

The Turkish Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and police carried out dawn raids in nine cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara against the group, the source said.

Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group.

The operation foiled the planned attacks on "synagogues and churches in Turkey" as well the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, the source added.

Over the past months, Turkey has intensified operations against IS jihadists.

