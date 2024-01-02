Turkey arrests 33 suspects for allegedly spying for Israel's Mossad agency

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects and have already arrested many described as 'Mossad personnel'

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects of espionage activity, and have reportedly arrested dozens described as "Mossad personnel" in a nationwide operation.

The investigation related to alleged activities of Israel's Mossad spy agency, with the Chief Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issuing the arrest warrants and the arrest operation taking place in eight different provinces.

The alleged espionage activities for Israel were described as operations against foreigners in Turkey, including intelligence gathering up to abduction attempts and assaults.

Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday morning that 33 of the suspects have been arrested, and further operations are underway to capture the others. But did not provide more details.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization last announced such a large operation in July 2023. According to the Turkish authorities, 56 Mossad operatives were accused of spying on non-Turkish nationals for the Israeli state and had arrested several of them.

Over a month ago, the Wall Street Journal published that Israel's intelligence services were planning to kill Hamas leaders around the world after the war ends, which could include the terrorist organization's leadership and operatives in Turkey.