The Lebanese Iranian-backed terror group leader's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, is scheduled to speak Wednesday after previously warning of targeted assassinations

The expected response to the targeted elimination of Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau who resided in Lebanon, has generated estimates from U.S. and Israeli officials, particularly as the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah's leader has scheduled a speech for Wednesday.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned that targeted assassinations on Lebanese soil would “cross a red line,” referencing Al-Arouri, but some estimates have indicated that the terror group would not drag Lebanon into war.

Hamas, on the other hand, were reportedly organizing for a response but without an immediate time frame but told journalists in Gaza that "all options are open after the assassination."

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, the Israeli military remains at a heightened readiness, coming after Hezbollah threatened to launch rockets toward Tel Aviv, as well as estimates that Hamas will respond from Lebanon "in all forms and possibilities."

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Wednesday morning that although Israeli officials made no comment on the strike that killed al-Arouri, American and Lebanese officials attributed the attack to Israel. A senior US official said that "it is likely to be the first in a series of such attacks against Hamas officials in response to October 7.”

The source added that "no one really knows whether he was involved in planning or carrying out these attacks, but this is just the beginning and will go on for years".

The UN, for its part, had warned on Tuesday evening that the assassination of senior Hamas officials in Lebanon was a "very worrying" event, and underlined the "dangers of expansion of the conflict in the region.”