Hezbollah warned Al-Arouri about Israel's surveillance - report

The assassinated Hamas official was targeted at the group's office, vacated shortly after October 7, said Lebanese Al-Akhbar

Prior to his targeted elimination earlier on Wednesday, Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, had been warned by Hezbollah that Israel was closely monitoring his every move, said Lebanese Al-Akhbar on Thursday.

According to the report, the apartment, where the Hamas official was targeted, had previously served as a Hamas office. It was vacated by the group shortly after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

At least two missiles were fired at the target, stated the report. Lebanese authorities are said to have not determined whether the airstrike was carried out by a fighter jet or a drone.

Before the strike, fighter jets were detected over the sea and Lebanon's capital Beirut.

"Sources said three holes appeared in the roof of the building, and that the missiles were of a small size, but carried an explosive warhead containing highly explosive materials, and were not of the type used to demolish the building, but rather to kill those in it," added the report.

The targeted elimination took place earlier on Wednesday in Beirut. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of organizing the assassination calling it "blatant aggression."

