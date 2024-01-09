Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) bombed a car in southern Lebanon, killing the occupants, according to Lebanese reports. This would be the second targeted elimination in a row, following a roadside bomb that killed a senior Hezbollah commander on Monday.

According to the Lebanese reports, two to three people inside the vehicle were killed in the village of Ghandouriya near the border with Israel. It was later claimed by Al Arabiya that three Hezbollah operatives were the targets.

The targeted attack came amid Israeli retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon, following a barrage of over 20 rockets and multiple drone launches at Israel territory earlier in the day.

At the same time as the reported drone strike in southern Lebanon, another joint attack of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), rockets and drones from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel.

Siren alerts were sounded across northern Israel, in Israeli communities on the Lebanese border and as far as Safed in the Galilee, warning of a massive wave of hostile aircraft intrusions.

Hezbollah later announces it targeted the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) northern command headquarters with multiple suicide drones, saying the strike was in response to the targeted elimination of a senior Hamas leader in Lebanon, Saleh Al-Arouri, and Radwan commander Wissam Tawil.

The IDF later confirmed the attack, saying interceptors were launched and a drone had fallen in the northern command headquarters. There were no casualties. The Israeli military were responding with artillery strikes toward the attacks' origin.

This is a developing story...