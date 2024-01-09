German foreign minister to visit Lebanon, amid escalations on Israeli border

With the anticipated arrival of Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Lebanon, on Tuesday, as well as U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein sometime this week, Lebanese reports have speculated on the diplomatic conditions that could be presented to cease Hezbollah hostilities on the border and avoid an all-out war with Israel.

"Hochstein will precede his visit with a meeting with the [Lebanese] Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Elias Bou Saab in one of the European capitals,” the Beirut-based Al-Alkhbar reported, adding "telephone communication between them exists, and they met some time ago in Duba.”

AP Photo/Hassan Amma

According to the report, the American envoy was advised not to make any visits to Lebanon without conditions for a diplomatic solution being met. However, Hezbollah has continued regular attacks toward northern Israel, saying there won’t be an end so long as the war in Gaza continues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, stated that "the war has not come to an end either in Gaza or on the northern border.” But, with the arrival of the U.S. envoy and the German foreign minister, the report by Al-Alkhbar claimed some conditions to cease hostilities on the Israel-Lebanon border may have been met.

Lebanese demands for sovereign rights over certain points on the Israel-Lebanon border could be met, in return for Hezbollah and other terror groups not violating the blue line buffer zone, according to the Al-Alkhbar report.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, hostilities remained high on the Israel-Lebanon border. Over the weekend, as well Monday and on Tuesday, attacks from both sides escalated, particularly in severity.