Turkey: bodyguard of Hamas leader suspected of being an Israeli agent

Turkish authorities have recently arrested 33 individuals suspected of being part of an espionage operation working for Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency.

Media outlets in Turkey have suggesting that the spy network aimed to monitor, collect intelligence, carry out attacks, and potentially kidnap Palestinian citizens residing in Turkey.

According to reports based on leaks from the Turkish intelligence service, after the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, the individuals suspected of espionage received information and were allegedly encouraged to gather intelligence on Palestinian communities in Turkey.

The leaks further suggest that Israeli Mossad operatives established contact with these suspects through social media.

Kayhan Ozer (Turkish Prime Minister Press Office/AFP/File)

One of the suspects, currently on the run, is believed to be a former bodyguard of Khaled Mashal, a prominent Hamas leader. The individual is accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence agents.

Last week's arrests involved 33 individuals suspected of working for Mossad and spying on foreign nationals. Turkish authorities are reportedly searching for an additional 13 suspects.

Local sources indicate that the Israeli intelligence service is allegedly engaged in operations targeting foreigners in Turkey, encompassing espionage, attacks, and kidnapping attempts.

Turkish officials issued a stern warning, stating, "Any illegal activity on Turkish soil will have severe consequences. We strongly recommend that all stakeholders refrain from such practices in the future," as expressed by a representative from Turkish intelligence to Hebrew news site, Kan News.