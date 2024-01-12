In a strongly worded statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the recent U.S. and British airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, describing the military actions as a disproportionate use of force.

Erdogan accused the United Kingdom and the United States of attempting to transform the Red Sea into a "sea of blood" with their military interventions.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan voiced support for the Houthi forces, characterizing their defense against the airstrikes as successful.

In another development, Erdogan announced that Turkey is actively contributing to the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case alleges that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian civilians during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

YASIN AKGUL / AFP

"I believe that Israel will be convicted there. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice," Erdogan stated during the press conference.

Turkey is submitting various documents, primarily visual evidence, to support the allegations against Israel.