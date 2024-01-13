5 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Kurds in Iraq - Ankara
Turkish Armed Forces later claimed killing 12 PKK fighters in response to the attack
As tensions escalate across the Middle East, five Turkish soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attack on the Turkish military base in northern Iraq, said Turkey's Ministry of Defense on Friday.
Turkish defense ministry announced a security operation in the area of the indient. Later during the day, Turkey said its troops killed 12 PKK fighters.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
After the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a security meeting planned to take place on Saturday in Istanbul.
The incident follows two separate attacks earlier in December that resulted in the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers.
Ankara - as well as the United States, the European Union and some others - classifies the PKK as a terrorist group. The Kurdish movement seeks foundation of an independent Kurdistan.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Read more stories like this >>
• Erdogan condemns strikes in Yemen, provides evidence to ICJ against Israel >>
• Fleeing 'Erdogan's persecution': Turks look for salvation in Europe >>
• Turkey jails 15 suspects ahead of trial for spying for Israel >>