5 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Kurds in Iraq - Ankara

As tensions escalate across the Middle East, five Turkish soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attack on the Turkish military base in northern Iraq, said Turkey's Ministry of Defense on Friday.

Turkish defense ministry announced a security operation in the area of the indient. Later during the day, Turkey said its troops killed 12 PKK fighters.

After the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a security meeting planned to take place on Saturday in Istanbul.

The incident follows two separate attacks earlier in December that resulted in the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers.

Ankara - as well as the United States, the European Union and some others - classifies the PKK as a terrorist group. The Kurdish movement seeks foundation of an independent Kurdistan.

