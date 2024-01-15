Hamas leaders flee Lebanon for fear of being targeted by Israel - report

Hamas leaders based in Beirut fled the Lebanese capital for fear of being targeted by Israel, KAN News reported Sunday evening, citing a source within the terrorist organization.

The terror group has reportedly taken major steps to ensure the safety of its leaders following the targeted elimination of Hamas deputy chairman, Saleh al-Arouri. The drone strike in December has been attributed to Israel, but not officially confirmed.

The Kan report specified that Hamas officials have left Lebanon for Syria and Turkey. Whereas the terrorist organization's Beirut-based leader, Ghazi Hamad, fled to Qatar. Though there have been reports of security concerns in Doha.

The target elimination of al-Arouri occurred in and outside the Hamas headquarters, targeting his vehicle. At least five other people were killed in the suspected Israeli drone attack in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Though al-Arouri was not considered one of the main organizers of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in southern Israel, but had been considered a main architect of the rapprochement between the Palestinian terror group de-facto ruling the Gaza Strip, on the one hand, and Lebanon and Iran on the other.

On Sunday, Israeli forces arrested the sisters of al-Arour in the West Bank, who had also been in charge of Hamas operations in the area. Dalal and Fatima had been inciting terrorism, according to the charges presented in a statement.