IDF hints at special forces operating within Lebanon, amid heavy cross border firing

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) updated Tuesday morning that special forces operated about a mile into Lebanese territory, near the Ayta ash Shab village, according to a regular press release on recent events on the northern border.

"IDF special forces attacked during the night to remove a threat identified in the Ayta ash Shab area," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Lebanese news outlet al-Mayadeen, affiliated with Hezbollah, claimed the Israeli commando unit were noticed and aborted the mission.

According to the Lebanese report, the Maglan commandos attempted to infiltrate the border near the al-Raheb outpost, saying the mission was to plant surveillance devices.

Meanwhile, the IDF provided footage of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, near Kfar Kila, including the targeting of an anti-tank launcher belonging to the Lebanese terrorist organization.

On Sunday, an Israeli woman and her son were killed by an anti-tank missile fired by the Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

