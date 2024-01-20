The Syrian news agency SANA reported of an "Israeli attack," saying it was probably a targeted assassination near the capital Damascus, in Syria's Al-Maja region. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said it was neither of their leaders in the area.

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) was killed in the attack, a "regional source that supports Syria" told the Reuters news agency, adding that the bombed building used by "Iranian advisers" was completely leveled.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated news channel Al-Mayadeen, a building in the residential Al-Mazzeh neighborhood had collapsed. Other Arab reports indicated four people were killed.

Sky News in Arabic later reported five people were killed, in an attack blamed on Israel, during which eight missiles were launched at a building by an aircraft. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that a "meeting of pro-Iranian leaders" was held in the four-story building.

While Araba media mostly showed pictures in which a large column of smoke can be seen from the capital, SOHR reported that smoke was billowing from several sites.

The Syrian radio station Sham FM also reported on explosions in several areas, stating at the time that their source is not yet clear.