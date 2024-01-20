'Israeli drone strike' targets vehicle in southern Lebanon - Arab reports

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone allegedly hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in the Al Bazuria village, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news channel.

According to Al-Mayadeen there was one person killed, while other reports from the area indicate there were two deaths from the strike near village located east of Tyre.

The reports of the airstrike in southern Lebanon came just a few hours after another alleged Israeli attack in Syria, which killed 4 Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) officials and "several members" of Syrian forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that a "meeting of pro-Iranian leaders" was held in a four-story building that was targeted in the attack near Damascus. Sky News in Arabic reported that eight missiles were launched at the building by an aircraft.