Drone strike kills three in southern Lebanon - Arab reports

The Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar news reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a vehicle near a checkpoint of the Lebanese army in the town of Kafra, southern Lebanon.

The pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar initially said two people were in the vehicle and have been evacuated for medical treatment. Since then, there have been Lebanese reports of three casualties and six wounded.

The commander of Hezbollah's central sector, Fadi Suleiman, survived an assassination attempt in southern Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to the report, he is considered one of the most prominent field commanders, but only one or two bodyguards were killed.

The Reuters news agency earlier cited local security sources in Lebanon, saying that the two killed were Hezbollah operatives and the attack was being attributed to Israel.

According to the reports, the wounded had been in close proximity to the attacked vehicle and have since been transferred to a hospital in Tevnin. The car's occupants were killed.

This is a developing story...