'October 7': Jordanian restaurant names itself after Hamas-led attack

A new shawarma restaurant in Jordan named itself "October 7." The day of a brutal massacre, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, was chosen by the owner as a form of “support for the Palestinian cause,” according to local media.

The name was reportedly chosen as part of a competition launched on Facebook, with the winner meant to be identified as part of the contest process and awarded a gold ring for suggesting “October 7” as the owner’s top choice

“The disgraceful glorification of October 7th has to stop. The incitement and hatred against Israel breeds the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre of October 7th. We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocaly,” Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, posted on X.

Another Israeli lawmaker from the Yisrael Beiteinu party, also in the opposition, Yulia Malinovsky called out the incident, as well as others in which countries that have voiced or acted in support of the terrorist organization Hamas and its attack on October 7.

“South Africa filed a lawsuit against us in The Hague. Turkey hosts senior Hamas officials and arrests Israeli actors who express solidarity with Israel.Now in Jordan they opened a restaurant called October 7 to celebrate the massacre that the Hamas killers carried out. Where is our national pride? Why do we still have diplomatic relations with these terrorist supporting countries?” Malinovsky posted on X.

Al-Karak already attracted media attention in recent months, after a baby in the town was named Mohammed Deif, with the father saying it was in homage to the Hamas military wing chief and mastermind of the October 7 attacks.

Although Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994, the majority of the political class and population remain hostile to the Jewish state, even more so in times of tension with the Palestinians. The staff of the Israeli embassy in Amman left the country in a hurry after October 7, for fear of a conflagration.