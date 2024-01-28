1 killed in shooting at Italian church shooting in Istanbul

Two masked assailants on Sunday morning attacked the Santa Maria church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, said Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on social media.

Gunmen opened fire during the Sunday mass that gathered 40 people. One person was killed.

Turkish officials believe that the attack was a targeted attack against one person rather than against the Catholic church.

Turkey's ruling AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said the authorities were conducting large-scale investigation.

Pope Francis condemned the attacked and expressed his "closeness to the community of the Santa Maria" church at the end of his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

