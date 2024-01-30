English
Israeli artillery pounds Syria in response to missile barrage

i24NEWS
IDF artillery forces attack rocket sources in south Lebanon, April 25, 2022.
IDF artillery forces attack rocket sources in south Lebanon, April 25, 2022.IDF Spokesperson Unit

Israeli artillery batteries opened fire on targets in Dara'a, Syria, according to local reports on Tuesday.

The strike hit a military position in Tel Jomo and another near Nafa'ah, in the Yarmouk river basin, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

This comes after three missiles shot from Syria landed in open areas of the Golan Heights.

