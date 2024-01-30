Israeli artillery pounds Syria in response to missile barrage
i24NEWS
Israeli artillery batteries opened fire on targets in Dara'a, Syria, according to local reports on Tuesday.
The strike hit a military position in Tel Jomo and another near Nafa'ah, in the Yarmouk river basin, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
This comes after three missiles shot from Syria landed in open areas of the Golan Heights.
