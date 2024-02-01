Turkey: Gunmen take 7 hostages in apparent protest of Gaza war
Procter and Gable evacuates factory after gunmen take staff hostage
i24NEWS
1 min read
Two gunmen took seven hostages before they were released Thursday in an apparent protest of the war in the Gaza Strip, according to Turkish media.
The incident happened at a factory in Gebze, in the northwestern part of the country, which is owned by the US-based Procter and Gamble.
"The safety of P&G people and our partners is our top priority," the company said in a statement. "Earlier today, we evacuated our Gebze facility and are working with local authorities to resolve an urgent security situation."
More to follow
This article received 0 comments