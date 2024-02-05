American-backed Syrian Kurdish forces on Monday said six fighters were killed in a drone strike that hit a base where U.S. personnel are located, in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor, earlier reported at least five members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and 20 wounded in the drone strike on Sunday that was claimed by Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

“Five members from SDF special forces were killed and around 20 wounded by a drone attack after midnight on Al-Omar oil field,” SOHR director, Rami Abdel Rahman, said in a press statement.

SDF released their own statement, saying “While we condemn this terrorist attack, we affirm our right to an appropriate military response to the source of the attack.”

The umbrella group of Iranian-backed fighters, named the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed the attack as “against the US occupation base in the Al-Omar oil field.”

SOHR said it was “the first attack by pro-Iran groups against American bases after the US strikes on Syria and Iraq,” though there were disputed reports of other attacks.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

The United States conducted retaliatory strikes on Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria and Iraq, following a drone attack that killed three American soldiers stationed at a secluded base in Jordan.

Regional instability escalated after a Hamas-led attack in Israel on October 7, which erupted into an all-out war in Gaza, other Iranian-backed groups have since attacked Israeli and American targets, as well as international shipping lanes near Yemen. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to carry out his fifth visit to the Middle East.