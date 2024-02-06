1 year after tragedy: Scuffles in Turkey's earthquake-hit Hatay

On Tuesday, at 04:17 am - the exact hour a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing over 59,500 people - thousands gathered in Turkey's Antakya, Hatay to mark one year anniversary of the tragedy.

The Antakya protesters attempted to block a road and clashed with the local police, reported AFP. Participants chanted: "We won't forgive, we won't forget," citing the shortcomings of the government's efforts in restoring life after the disaster.

At least 4 million buildings were damaged or destroyed during the twin quakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude in February 2023.

The province of Hatay experienced some the most severe damage from the earthquake, being one of the total 11 areas in Turkey's south declared disaster zones.

AP Photo/Can Ozer

In February 2023, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild homes within a year.

However, in many affected areas, people have expressed frustration over the lack of support from the government in restoring life after the disaster. Less well-off residents in the city of Antakya feel left out of the city’s rebuilding efforts while residents of the Hatay province do not expect their towns to be rebuilt for another decade.

