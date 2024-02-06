Police shoots 2 dead in Istanbul courthouse attack

Police shot two people - a man and a woman - trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikiya said. Authorities reported an "attempt to attack" at a a security checkpoint at the Istanbul Justice Palace in the Caglayan district.

Five other people, including three police officers, were reportedly wounded in the incident.

"I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," said Yerlikaya, adding that the police prevented a "treacherous attack."

Camera footage released by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency showed the assailants gunned down on the building's forecourt. They appeared to shoot back at the security forces before they were killed.

The attackers are claimed to have been affiliated with the leftist Revolutionary People's Liberation Front (DHKP-C) militant group. The organization has been involved in a campaign against the Turkish state since the 1980s.

The DHKP-C group, designated as terrorist by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been mostly inactive in recent years.

Shortly after the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reported vowing "to continue fighting all terrorist organizations, terror supporters without discrimination."

The attack occurred on the day when Turkey commemorates the one-year anniversary of the deadly earthquake that killed over 53,000 people in the country’s south.

