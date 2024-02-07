Egypt boosts border security after harsh warning to Israel - report

Cairo began preparing for the Israeli military (IDF) moving its fight in Gaza toward Rafah, an area on the Egyptian border, with tensions still high between Egypt and Israel, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report reiterated an Egyptian warning that if Palestinians crossed the border into the Sinai Peninsula, due to the IDF ground operation moving south to Rafah, a 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt would be suspended.

According to the WSJ, the drastic response came after Israel informed Egypt of the plan to expand the ground operation. Cairo feared the scenario due to the possibility that Palestinians would flee toward the Egyptian border, entering the Sinai Peninsula rather than evacuating to the northern Gaza Strip where the IDF was reportedly preparing as a new humanitarian zone.

As such, Egypt began reinforcing its border fences in the area, the report cited Egyptian officials. Part of the additions were listed as watchtowers, cameras and sensors.

Egyptian officials also told WSJ that Israel informed Egypt of at least 12 tunnels left between Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula, where smuggling and human trafficking could take place.

The notorious tunnel system had allowed Hamas to smuggle weapons and other items that wouldn’t make it through border inspections, but Israel was reportedly concerned that the tunnels could now be used to transfer hostages abducted on October 7.