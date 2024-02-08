Hezbollah fighting costs Lebanon economy over a billion dollars - report

Extent of damage in Lebanon surpassed a billion dollars, as a result of Hezbollah fighting alongside Hamas against Israel, according to the London-based Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report cited “a study of the economic impact of the war conducted by unofficial bodies” which estimated $1.2 billion worth of destroyed infrastructure and $300 million in loss of business.

Israel's military (IDF) warned Hezbollah on Sunday that it doesn't choose war, but was "certainly prepared," going on describe some of its operations at the border as resulting in at least 3,000 sites belonging to the Lebanese terrorist organization in Lebanon and Syria being hit.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the brunt of the financial loss was destroyed roads, buildings and agricultural land. While a still significant amount came from closures and loss of business, such as tourism.

The report cited Lebanese caretaker Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, who said “the war had a major impact on the tourism sector, especially since we were on the verge of permission seasons, whether the holiday period or during the ski season.”

(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

“With regard to the current ski season, the movement is active in the ski centers and there is even the presence of foreigners, but not in the numbers we expected,” Nassar told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“Reservations in hotels and restaurants are good, reaching 2023 numbers, except for foreigners,” the minister concluded.