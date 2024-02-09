Iraq, U.S. to resume talks over future of U.S.-led coalition

Iraq and the Unites States are to resume the talks over the future of the U.S.-led international military coalition in the country on Sunday, the Iraqi military spokesperson Yahya Rasool stated on Thursday.

Rasool added that "repeated and irresponsible" attacks by the American military in Iraq are pushing the government to end the coalition’s mission, noting that its presence became a "factor for instability."

Negotiations began in January, but less than 24 hours later three U.S. service members were killed in an attack in Jordan that Washigton said was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

The incident was followed by the U.S. deadly drone strike on a Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday. Iraq condemned the "clear-cut assassination" operation.

Some reports suggest that the strong reaction has a lot to do with Washington's stance on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza.

The U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel's response in the Strip was "over the top." On the same day, his administration issued a memorandum demanding that recipients of the U.S. military aid shall provide "credible" guarantees of their alignment with international law, including the international humanitarian law.

