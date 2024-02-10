Second Israeli attack hit Iranian-backed militias in Syria - Arab report

An attack near Damascus overnight, attributed to Israel by the Syrian defense ministry, had targeted a headquarters used by Iranian-backed militias in the Dimas area, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited local sources.

According to the same report, and another by Reuters, there were no injuries but only material damage. However, a third news site affiliated with Syrian opposition Voice of the Capital said there were two people killed in the attack.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) later reported that three people were killed in the attack, citing its local sources, but the identities were still unknown.

"Our air defense faced an Israeli attack in the countryside of Damascus, which resulted in material damages," the Syrian Defense Ministry told state media SANA, as quoted by Reuters.

Citing another source, SANA said the attack originated from the Golan Heights area and Syrian air defense systems "intercepted several missiles."

Meanwhile, the Saudi channel Al-Hadth reported that there were two attacks Iranian-backed targets in the Dimas area of Damascus. Though it could have referred to an earlier attack on Friday mid-day attributed to Israel, less than 24 hours prior.

Despite Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) advisers being pulled out from Syria, some reports indicate that Iranians were meeting with local militias in the area.