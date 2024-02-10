Turkey arrests 4 suspects for allegedly spying on behalf of Mossad - report

Turkish authorities arrested 4 individuals suspected of being part of an espionage operation working for Mossad, Israel's secret intelligence agency, as reported by Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

According to the report, the individuals were in a team of seven members posing as a family which the Turkish authorities claimed were Israeli spies.

Part of the allegations leveled against the suspects included taking photos of "targets" and placing GPS tracking devices on vehicles, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey regularly cracks down on suspects which the authorities claim to be Israeli spies working on behalf of the Mossad, one of the latest was reportedly a bodyguard for Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.