Alleged Israeli attack targets vehicle in Lebanese town of Jadra - Arab report

An alleged Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the Lebanese town of Jadra, north of Sidon and south of Beirut, according to the pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen.

In another report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, medical and security sources told the Qatari newspaper that four people were killed in the vehicle attack north of Sidon. According to other reports, several people were killed in the attack yet an unnamed prominent Palestinian survived.

The same sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that attack was carried out by an Israeli drone, and two missiles were fired at the vehicle.

According to Sky News, the target was Khalil Fares, a member of Hezbollah. Other reports, including from Al-Arabiya indicate the targets were members of Hamas in Lebanon.

Earlier in the weekend, the Iranian foreign minister made a round of visits to Lebanese and Palestinian officials in Beirut.

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, reportedly discussed regional events in separate meetings with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah, and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.